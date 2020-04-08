Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent Government statements regarding it, Mighty Hoopla has announced that the festival will not take place this year.

The festival is set to return in June 2021.

In a statement, the festival organisers confirmed the cancellation was down to the public health crisis and said that they supported ‘any decision taken in order to avoid additional pressure being placed on both The Health and Emergency Services’ in the current time.

The independent festival said that it has ‘fully exhausted’ every option available before cancelling the festival.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be carried forward for the 2021 edition, however anyone wishing to refund their ticket will receive the full face-value of the ticket returned to them. Further details on how to obtain a refund, as well ‘additional incentives’ to retain a ticket will be posted on the Mighty Hoopla website at a later date.

Mighty Hoopla previously pledged free tickets to NHS staff in November, these tickets will also be valid in 2021, with the festival promising to increase the allocation given annually to the NHS to ‘say a heartfelt thanks for their brave, incredible efforts during this crisis’.