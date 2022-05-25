Could measuring the carbon footprint of your festival be as simple as a few conversations, collecting some information, and putting it into a free online tool? Shambala festival co-founder and Vision: 2025 chair Chris Johnson says the answer is yes. Here he shares a ‘how to’ guide to measuring event emissions.

Why Measure?

Measuring your environmental impacts is central to your event sustainability strategy – wherever you are in the journey. If you are just setting out, measuring creates a baseline from which to identify key areas of impact, from here you can make a plan to tackle them. Consistent year on year measuring helps you gauge success of your plan and record your progress. The Vision: 2025 roadmap for event suggests you aim to reduce your environmental impacts by 50% by 2025, as part of a net zero strategy. Find out more about the roadmap and pledge. Just getting your head around Net Zero? Read the Net Zero FAQ for event organisers.

You can also download the below info as a PDF template to collect data.

Start Measuring

Here is your 5-Point Action Plan

Tell the relevant contractors that you need some information (detailed below) Set up your free account with Creative Green Tool (Julie’s Bicycle) Collect the information after the event Enter information into the CG tool Voila – you have your carbon footprint and breakdown

Estimated total time required = about two days input.

You need the following information to use the free online Creative Green carbon footprint tool:

Event Details



How to measure? You already have this information!

No. of days for the event No. of campers No. of stages No. of ticket buyers No. of artists No. of traders



Waste

How to measure? Your recycling contractor can provide this – try adding the request to their contract

Waste to landfill (tonnes) Waste to energy (tonnes) Waste to recycling (tonnes) Waste to composting (tonnes) Waste to energy (tonnes) Reuse (tonnes)

Water

How to measure? Your water/sanitation contractor can provide this or check the meter before and after

Water Use m3 Waste water m3

Energy



How to measure? Your power contractor can provide this – add a request to contract

Mains electricity use (kWh) Mains gas use (kWh) Bottled gas use (litres) Diesel use (litres) Concession diesel use (litres) Biodiesel (litres) Concession biodiesel use (litres) Onsite renewable energy (kWh)

Audience Travel

How to measure? You already have this information! Or work with ecolibrium to help you

% Cycling % Dedicated coaches % Car travel % Public buses % Train % Taxi

Visit www.vision2025.org.uk and access the Resource Hub to find more information or email info@vision2025.org.uk