AAA publisher Mash Media is opening up its Kingston office for eventprofs who are in need of working space, free of charge.

The offer is open to all corners of the events industry, including freelancers and those currently out of work. Mash Media has also created a hub on its website, where other companies in the events industry which have room to spare can offer up their space.

Several companies, including Eventologists in Leicester, 73 Media in Tunbridge Wells and Broadway Events in Hants, have already signed up.

The Mash Media office, which is in Kingston Upon Thames, South West London, has shifted to a hotdesk system with many staff working from home. The office can provide phone, IT support, and meetings rooms. Staff that are currently working in the office are wiping down machines after use, and a one-way system is in place to aid social distancing as much as possible. Every other desk is out of use, to ensure workspaces are at a safe distance apart.

Our address is:

Apple Market House

Kingston Upon Thames

London

KT1 1RR