The deadline is fast approaching to enter the Access All Areas 30under30 Awards, which will recognise excellent young talent in the outdoor and live events industry.

The annual event was launched in 2018 to showcases 30 live event professionals, under the age of 30, whose blossoming career has most impressed.

The Access30under30 class of 2021 will be celebrated at an awards ceremony and throughout the following year. Access All Areas (AAA) will involve the winners in a series of opportunities to help further their careers.

AAA editor Christopher Barrett said, “Created to recognise and support emerging young talent in the live and outdoors events industry, the AAA30under30 programme is not only an opportunity to shine the spotlight on, and celebrate, the work of passionate and creative individuals for one night. At Access, we want to learn from their perspectives and play a role in enhancing their career journey. Beyond the event itself, we will involve this year’s class of 2022 in a series of meet-ups, round tables and editorial contributions during the year ahead.”

To enter and/or find out more information click here. The deadline is 7 February.

Details of the awards ceremony and programme will be released soon. Check out a short video of 2020’s award ceremony here.