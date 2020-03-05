Mash Media’s Conference News editor, Martin Fullard (who writes as The Commentator in Access) was invited to speak by the BBC, 4 March, to reaffirm the integrity of the events industry.

In the interview Fullard noted that cancellation “should only be a last resort”, and that organisers and stakeholders with an interest should only take advice from the World Health Organisation or Public Health England.

Fullard went on to say that the events industry is famously resilient and that through collaboration it has a duty to look after its supply chain, which in some cases could see businesses losing out.

He said: “Organisers, whether direct or contracted, should consult with their relevant trade association and insurance partner before making any big decisions. The message to organisers is to not panic.”