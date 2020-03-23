Mash Media has set up a new online forum, the Mash Community, which will provide a resource hub and place of discussion during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Mash Community is for eventprofs from all corners of the events industry. You can share advice, ask for help, and search for useful information in the existing threads.

Current topics up for discussion include ‘How is COVID-19 affecting your business?’ and ‘How your trade bodies can support you’. There are also threads dedicated to jobseekers and freelancers looking for advice and/or work.

Users are free to post their own topics for discussion.

Mash Media’s hope is that by sharing our collective wisdom, and offering each other a helping hand in difficult times, we can come out the other end of COVID-19 stronger than before.

The forum is retroactively moderated. Please read the Community guidelines before posting.