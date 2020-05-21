The Superhero Series, the UK’s only mass-participation sports series dedicated to people with disabilities, has announced that Marvel will be a headline sponsor for a new challenge launched in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year sees the launch of a new 20km challenge to replace the Series’ annual August event, Superhero Tri. Participants can complete the challenge any time from 15 June to 15 July, anywhere and in any way they wish, either by themselves or with friends, by using the dedicated app.

Staying true to the superhero aspect of the Superhero Tri, those taking part in the challenge are encouraged to dress up as superheroes when completing the challenge and to share their progress and pictures on the app. An array of celebrity team captains will be joining in with the action and some will be mentoring their Superhero teammates remotely for the first time.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the event by focusing on four teams from across the UK for a one-hour highlights programme which will be aired on 15 August.

Series Founder and Paralympian Sophia Warner said: “We’ve been planning to introduce At Home Superheroes for a while as we know it can be tricky for many participants to physically attend the events for various reasons.

“Along with our Super Partners, we felt that this was the perfect time to launch the concept. This year, due to COVID-19, it will run as a stand-alone challenge, but in future it will run alongside our annual events so we can reach and welcome more budding Super Heroes to the joys and benefits of sport.”

Marvel will be bringing the energy of its iconic characters to participants’ homes and neighbourhoods through downloadable games, signs and dressing up ideas.

At Home Superheroes will also receive a race pack with all the accessories of the regular Superhero Tri, including a race number, medal, finisher’s T-shirt, and finish line tape, so they can still experience the event at home.

Participants will be able to share clips of their race moments with the Channel 4 production team for their chance to star in the celebratory closing montage of the highlights programme.