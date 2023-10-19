The Business of Events has confirmed the first round of speakers and contributors for its upcoming UK Policy Forum, including Eurovision 2023 managing director Martin Green CBE and Identity CEO Michael Gietzen.

The line-up also includes Theresa Villiers MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt, and Diverse Speakers Bureau’s Shonali Devereaux, who will moderate the event.

The UK Policy Forum takes place on 8 November at IET London: Savoy Place. The forum is an official participating event as part of International Trade Week, which takes place from 6-10 November 2023, and is run by the Department for Business and Trade.

The UK Policy Forum will bring together government officials and political experts from beyond the events sector with the objective of “enhancing communication between the industry and Westminster, as well as developing a Policy Agenda.”

Sessions at the forum will include the export and inbound value of tradeshows, exporting creativity and ‘soft power’ potential of events, and the importance of ambassador programmes to drive innovation and change.