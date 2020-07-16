SMG Europe, which manages the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena, has partnered with Future Agency to create a streamed charity event featuring many of the artists who have performed at the venue since it opened in 1995.

The pre-recorded streamed event will go live across the arena’s social media channels at 8pm on 17 July. Among the artists to be included are Alice Cooper, Emeli Sande, Everything Everything, Lionel Richie, Pixie Lott and The Slow Readers Club.

Money raised from the initiative will go to charities The Booth Centre, The Christie, Forever Manchester and Nordoff Robbins.

Manchester Arena general manager James Allen said, “Our 25th anniversary celebrations were set to be very special indeed, however during this period of pause, we have adapted the format to ensure that we can deliver an evening of top-quality entertainment.”

Donations are being accepted now via: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ManchesterArena.