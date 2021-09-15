MAMA has announced a series of First Fifty shows later this year to highlight the return of its The Great Escape (TGE) festival after a two year pandemic-induced hiatus.

The promoter said the shows will feature the first 50 acts that have been booked to play the Brighton-based, multi-venue, showcase event from 12-14 May 2022.

The First Fifty events series will run from 17-19 November and will involve shows at eight venues in East London, an online showcase, plus a First Fifty gig in The Great Escape’s hometown of Brighton.

MAMA said The Great Escape will host more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across more than 35 Brighton venues next year, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £70.

On 17 November, London venues including The Victoria, The Hackney Social and Oslo will host an array of new acts such as grime artist BXKS, multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert and Irish post-punk four piece The Clockworks.

The following day, MAMA will host TGE Online – an online showcase featuring performances by emerging artists based in USA, Germany, Spain, Japan, Holland, Norway and the Dominican Republic.

On 19 November, a First Fifty Brighton show at Chalk will see Sam Ryder joined by rising teenage R&B soul talent Isabelle Brown and Brighton based singer-songwriter HEIGHTS.