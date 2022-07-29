Manchester-based events agency Make Events recently delivered an event to mark the 10th Anniversary of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The event, which took place at London’s Guildhall on 27 July, celebrated the success of the 2012 Olympic Games which saw London host over 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries.

Make Events was appointed by the British Olympic Association to support the event with VVIP guest management, event theming, design and content, AV and production.

Make Events CEO Holly Moore (pictured left) told Access All Areas sister title Conference News: “We were absolutely honoured to be chosen as the event partner on such a significant event for Team GB but also for the country.

“We were founded in July 2012, when the London 2012 games took place; so it marked a special month in Make Events and the country’s history. As a team, we did take a moment to appreciate what an achievement it was to be selected to organise the event.”

Moore added: “It’s amazing to see what opportunities and life changing moments this wonderful industry brings us.”