London Marathon Events (LME) said a section of the TCS London Marathon route will be turned into ‘Rainbow Row’ with the aim of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community at the 2 October event.

LME said it is working closely with the LGBTQIA+ community to create a 250m stretch of the route that will have a “Carnival-like” atmosphere shortly after the 21-mile mark on the marathon route at Butcher Row in Limehouse.

TCS London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said the new section of the course is being designed to create a motivational lift at one of the toughest points of the marathon: “Rainbow Row continues our ongoing commitment to make the TCS London Marathon a truly inclusive event for all. We have worked in collaboration with members of the LGBTQIA+ community to design this new section of the route and we’re really looking forward to showcasing it to participants, spectators and TV viewers around the world.”

Jeremy Joseph, owner of G-A-Y and Heaven nightclubs in London, is among the collaborators working in Rainbow Row. He said, “Rainbow Row is so important because participants are from all walks of life, including sexualities and genders. The love and support we show each other on Marathon Day is incredible and now we have a focal point where love wins before the painful last stretch to the Finish Line.”

The 2022 TCS London Marathon takes place on 2 October before returning to its usual April slot on 23 April 2023.