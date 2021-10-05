Live Nation UK has hired promoter Ryan Cornall, who joins the company following six years as an independent promoter at Birmingham-based Surprise You’re Dead Music.

Cornall, who started as a drummer in the metal band Wargasm, has worked as a promoter with acts including While She Sleeps, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Testament, Dinosaur Pile Up, Ministry, Bury Tomorrow, Thy Art Is Murder, Every Time I Die and Boston Manor.

At Live Nation he will work on projects including heavy rock festival Download (cap. 85,000).

Download organiser and Live Nation executive president of touring UK Andy Copping said, “[Cornall] joins a world class and formidable promotions team who are dedicated to breaking artists, building careers and bringing even more incredible live experiences to fans in the UK.”

Cornall added, “I’m incredibly honoured to be starting at Live Nation and to have the chance to be on the Download team, working on my favourite festival with such a high calibre of bands is a dream come true. I’m excited to start my journey at Live Nation with the very best promoters at the top of their game and would like to thank Andy, Sean and Kam for this amazing opportunity.”