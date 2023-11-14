JYP Entertainment, a global leader in the discovery and development of K-Pop artists, has announced a multi-year global strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for all artists on JYP’s roster including TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH) and NMIXX.

The new partnership will see the companies expand an existing relationship that has seen them work collectively to promote and produce works tours involving K-Pop acts. JYP Entertainment has worked with Live Nation on tours by acts including TWICE, which became the first K-Pop girl group to headline in both NFL and MLB stadiums with sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New York. Stray Kids became only the second K-Pop boy group in history to perform at a stadium in North America, with two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium.

JYP said the partnership with Live Nation builds on its commitment to increasing its global reach and places the companies at “the forefront of K-POP’s growing global expansion”.