Having trialed it at Liverpool Sound City in October, DAM Good Media (DGM) has launched its live music discovery app Gigseekr on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

DGM said that maintaining user privacy was a key focus during the development of the app. An offshoot of the existing Gigseekr website, it does not require user sign-up and has no advertising. Unlike similar gig discovery apps, it provides users with access to live music event details without requesting personal data from users.

DGM CEO and founder David Hamilton said, “One of Gigseekr’s main attributes is providing high quality and detailed data on events, artists, venues and promoters while making the app clean and easy to navigate for the user.”