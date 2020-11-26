A panel of professionals from the global live music and events industries will discuss the challenges of working under current Covid-19 restrictions as part a new Birmingham City University student and industry communications initiative.

The ‘Delivering major live events safely in the Covid-age’ discussion will be hosted online by Birmingham City University, and will see speakers responsible for the technical delivery of events share their experiences from 2020 and discuss how to plan for the return of live events in 2021.

The panel will also be answering questions from students and industry professionals as part of Birmingham City University’s Industrial Mentors scheme.

Dr Roy Priest said, “Many of our graduates working in aspects of live events have really struggled since Covid-related restrictions were introduced and the problems facing this sector are profound. Working within a range of constraints and new limitations, some industry professionals have been able to sustain employment. This event is focused on sharing the experiences of industry professionals and the innovative practices that have allowed live events to continue to reach an audience.”

John Adkins, CEO of World Class Events and JA Productions Ltd, said: “The Industrial Mentors program is a fantastic initiative which I am proud to be a part of. After 35 years in the Live Events Industry I am always looking for ways of sharing knowledge and experiences to assist and encourage the next generation of event professionals.

“Nobody in the event industry has escaped the hugely damaging impact of Covid-19 however we have delivered some limited capacity and virtual events safely and successfully and it’s great to see online training and learning programs flourishing. I believe if we continue to develop, adapt and support each other through these challenging times then together we will be back stronger than ever before.”

‘Delivering major live events safely in the Covid-age’ will be taking place at 1.30pm on 30 November. To register for the event, click here.