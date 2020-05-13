The UK’s first ever not-for-profit, virtual wellbeing festival was launched this weekend, to help people better cope during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 35 health and wellness professionals including Dr. Sarah Jarvis, Dr. Radha Modgil, Dr. Aaron Balick, mental health campaigner Natasha Devon, the Pilates PT Hollie Grant, joined together to provide a variety of talks, panel discussions, and workshops providing educational, inspirational and practical advice, to help people manage their own wellbeing.

The Live Life Well Weekender ran from 8-10 May, and saw over 2,500 viewers join in with over 33 events across the three-day event. Talks focused on issues such as managing stress and anxiety in lockdown, How Covid-19 has impacted our wellbeing now and for the future, as well as how we can empower ourselves to manage our own wellbeing through social prescribing.

Discussions focused on mental health, nutrition, fitness, self-care, parenting, how to find your purpose during furlough, manage your money in times of uncertainty, happiness, love and relationships, grief and loss, to using adventure psychology to understand how to survive and thrive, and finishing with a live comedy session from Juliette Burton, who reflected on the current lockdown with all new material.

Visitors from all over the world tuned in to watch the sessions, with live Q&A sessions and discussions enabling them to connect with one another.

Alexandra Davison, and Lottie Keble-Wyatt, Co-Founders of the festival said: “Feedback from this event has been unbelievably positive. There has been a huge amount of gratitude from people for the high-quality content, and informative talks and discussions that addressed some of the main issues people are facing every day in lockdown, providing people with a real sense of inspiration, support, and hope in these challenging times.

“We are so thankful to all of our speakers and partners for their support in helping us bring this festival to life, and we are so pleased it has been a useful resource and brought so many people together.’

As a result of demand, festival organisers and contributors have agreed to extend access to the content for the duration of lockdown, to help and assist more viewers. Tickets can still be purchased via the ticketing platform here.

‘As much content as possible’ from the festival will be available on Vimeo and can be accessed using a unique password. New, additional content will also be produced in the coming weeks.