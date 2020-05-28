On 1 June, a nationwide campaign ‘Thank You, Lithuania’ will be launched to ‘show gratitude to the Lithuanian people for the successful efforts in overcoming the first wave of Covid-19’.

The campaign will start at 5 p.m. on 1 June, launching 15-minute outdoor concerts all across the country.

The Office of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania organised the event, alongside the Association of Local Authorities in Lithuania and the Association of Lithuanian Culture Centres. The organisers hope that the concerts will ‘encourage people to stay focused and hopeful, and to be ready to confront any other possible challenges’.

Head of the Public Information Group, Giedrius Surplys, said: “It was through song that Lithuania regained its Freedom during the Singing Revolution 30 years ago, and it will act similarly again in the face of the historical crisis, standing tall against the economic, social, health and emotional threats. This symbolic campaign will express our gratitude to our medical staff, officers, social workers, volunteers, supermarket staff, pharmacists, businesspeople and all the other heroes who helped provide security and key services.”

Over 400 music groups have now expressed interest in participating in the campaign, with many more anticipated to join. Among those confirmed to perform are the Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gintaras Rinkevičius, who will perform in Cathedral Square in Vilnius, the Brass Band of the Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra will perform outside the National Philharmonic, and the state choir Vilnius will perform at the foot of Martynas Mažvydas National Library of Lithuania. The National Opera and Ballet Theatre has also said they wish to join the campaign, along with the Lithuanian State Wind Instrument Orchestra Trimitas, the orchestra of the Ministry of the Interior, and municipal, cultural and other groups.

The outdoor 15-minute concerts will be observing current safety requirements. Lithuania has continued to ease the current restrictions, and as of 1 June, 300 people will be able to attend outdoor public events, however the country has requested that those wishing to attend the concerts keep restrictions in mind and remain a safe distance from each other.