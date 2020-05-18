Andrew Ellis, the founder of Like Minds, a management consulting agency, has announced the launch of the Lockdown Business Festival.

The May festival follows the inaugural Lockdown Business Festival in April 2020 which saw over 600 delegates participate from across the world.

The Lockdown Business Festival will feature a line up of 30 experts, from across the globe including Singapore, New York and Mumbai.

The online festival will run from 25-29 May 2020.

Ellis said: “The online Lockdown Festival is to help business pivot towards a more sustainable future where businesses can thrive online in a way they haven’t addressed before.

“Masterclass Sessions are being led by some of the leading global practitioners in digital transformation, change management, business funding, and mental health to help SMEs and business owners cope with the impact that the lockdown has had on our businesses.

“The beauty is you can take part in it all from the comfort of your own home, where ever you are in the world.

“If you need help to bring your business fully online, pivot from your current strategy or just be made aware of the tools, strategies, and methodologies that you should look to implement during the current situation we’re all facing, this week-long series of hourly events are for you”.

Attendees will be able to view each session alongside a virtual table of ten attendees, all running their own individual businesses including the Masterclass host.

The sessions will run every hour from 9am to 6pm, every day from 25-29 May in order to make the festival accessible for everyone.

More more information or to buy tickets, click here.