Promoter Kilimanjaro Live has launched a division, ACTION! PRESENTS, which will focus on rock and metal music.

The ACTION! PRESENTS team began by promoting rock shows in Oxfordshire under the name “The Club That Cannot Be Named”, and now promotes some of the biggest rock shows nationally at arenas and stadiums.

The division is headed up by Alan Day (pictured above), with a team that has helped build the careers of acts including Muse, Don Broco, and Deaf Havana.

The first shows promoted by ACTION! PRESENTS will be Bring Me The Horizon’s five date arena run tour in 2021, which will see the band play Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and London’s O2 Arena in September next year.

Alan Day commented: “During these trying times of quiet in the world of live music, we are all looking forward to a return to Action! and the full live music experience. From the record to the stage to the mosh pit to the lyrical content, the word Action! is pivotal to rock. We aim to build a social community around this brand, and bring audiences the best in alternative music that goes up to 11. To launch with a new tour from one of the UK’s hottest acts, Bring Me The Horizon is very exciting”.