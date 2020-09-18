In another blow for event suppliers, the New Year’s Eve fireworks display in London will not take place this year.

In an interview with LBC, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the annual event presented too much of a risk due to the potential for the spread of Covid-19: “We simply cannot afford to have the number of people congregate on New Year’s Eve.”

The Major said plans are being considered to stage an alternative firework display that could be filmed and broadcast throughout the UK, but nothing had been finalised: “As soon as we manage to bottom that out I’ll be letting Londoners and people across the country know.”

He said there are currently no plans to close bars and pubs on New Year’s Eve: “We will have to wait and see how the virus pans out, we are still weeks away [from New Year’s Eve].”