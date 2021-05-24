Only 15 of the 58,000 people who attended the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) pilot events tested positive for Covid-19 afterwards, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

The ERP has seen several high-profile events take place over the last month, including Festival Republic’s 5,000-capacity concert in Liverpool’s Sefton Park (pictured), The BRIT Awards, several football matches, and two nightclub events.

Both indoor and outdoor event settings were tested and no-one who attended had to wear face coverings or practice social distancing. The only requirement was the need for a Covid test both before and afterwards.

While accurate details of the 15 who tested positive has not been made available, the newspaper reported that some of those were tested before events, meaning they were not able to attend, with others testing positive afterwards.

The current roadmap in England allows events to now run indoors up to a maximum of 1,000 people (or 50% capacity), but masks and social distancing remain mandatory. However, from 21 June, a full lifting of restrictions is planned, but it is not yet known whether or not some manner of Covid-status certification will be required. If mandated, it would require eventgoers to provide proof of a negative test, proof of vaccination, or proof of natural antibodies.

An announcement by Government is expected around the 14 June.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the data was pointing in the right direction with less than a month to go until the next stage in England’s roadmap.

Commenting on the results, Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill said, “The early release of the initial results from the Events Research Programme have shown that these environments are no different than retail and supermarkets, which are currently open and are able to trade.

“The Government needs to have confidence in the sector’s ability to deliver safe events, and continue to stand strong with the roadmap and ensure we are open on the 21 June without fail, ending the suffering of some of the hardest hit industries across the UK.

“Opening the doors of these businesses is the only way that we are going to be able to save these industries and safeguard the amazing people that work within them.”