Terrorism, the weather, artist cancellations, the coronavirus are just a few of the potential pitfalls that can hit your event in 2020.

Day two of the Event Production Show (26 February) will see Engine No.4’s founder Jon Drape, who works on some of the world’s most high profile festivals including Parklife and Boardmasters, discuss the myriad of mishaps that could, and have hit his events.

He will be joined by font of knowledge on all things insurance Luker Rowe director Peter Tilsed.

Cancellations and turmoil. Making 2020 hassle free, takes place on the EPS Main Stage at 1:45pm – 2:45pm, Wednesday 26 February at ExCeL London.

Sign up for the Event Production Show now!

Drape has 30 years of experience in the live entertainment industry, from touring with bands in the Madchester era and production managing the legendary venue The Haçienda, to taking a key leadership role in the delivery of the Liverpool 2008’s Capital of Culture Opening Ceremonies. Jon has been instrumental in the inception and development of some of the UK’s most talked-about and well-loved festivals, including Parklife and Bluedot. Jon is rightly considered as an industry leader. Jon is a Patron of both The Loop and Attitude is everything.

Peter Tilsed is the technical director of Luker Rowe Insurance Brokers based in Amersham Buckinghamshire. His technical knowledge covers a wide area of trades and specialisms including construction, manufacturing, plant hire and property owners insurance. As a Chartered Insurance Broker who has been arranging insurances for the AV and Events Industry for over 30 years, his knowledge and experience is coupled with advice lead business approach.