The JLL Group, a specialist lighting and production supplier for the television and events industries, said it will collaborate with lighting industry veteran Bill Peachment.

Peachment joins the team on a consultative basis as client relationship manager. He brings with him decades of experience as a lighting designer, programmer and operator, working across broadcast, film, tours and live events.

JLLGroup group director Jack Linaker said, “Bill lives and breathes technical delivery and artistic lighting design. Like the JLL team, he is incredibly passionate about the work he does and we’re looking forward to working together to raise the bar for our clients.

“As challengers in the market, we pride ourselves on being ready to support our clients and exceed their expectations. As a business we look do to this creatively, with the very best kit and by ensuring we are sustainable in our delivery.

“In 2022, we have been proactively investing across these three key areas to remain at the top of our game as technical specialists. Partnering with Bill takes our team creatively to the next level for both broadcast and live events.”

Peachment said, “Being part of the JLL team is a great opportunity to bring my insight and technical skill to an industry supplier.

“I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with many artists and creative talents throughout my years in the industry – this new partnership is the next step.”