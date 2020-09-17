Julian Agostini, managing director of Mash Media, encourages events operators to take the plunge and do whatever they can to get shows up and running, and as a result help build the confidence of audiences.

So the kids are finally returning to school which is surely a major relief for parents who have had to double up as teachers for months. That said, how many things did you use to learn over the summer holidays? Not all good, obviously but much of learning how to do something was having the appetite to try it; sometimes this was easier outside the pressurised or peer environment of school.

Fear of failure is a great preventer of progress. Fear, in general grips and paralyses people in a way that no law or advice can.

If you could go back in time, what would you try? What are the things that you didn’t fancy because fear got in the way and now when you look back, you realise how ridiculous it was to be scared but there was no telling you at the time.

When fear grips, logic goes out the window yet forcing yourself to push the barrier is the only way to reset the meter.

The joy of watching your child dive for the first time (and then they can’t get enough of it) or ride a bike without you holding the handle bars is thrilling because you know they have conquered a fear and opened up their horizons.

Equally, it’s incredibly frustrating spending hours trying to coax your frightened child into taking the leap of faith once trepidation has kicked in, even though you know the risk/reward is heavily in your favour, nothing will persuade them.

Just telling people to get over their fear is futile and probably exacerbates the situation; the epiphany must come from within.

So where does that leave us with project confidence?

Everybody wants to return to ‘normal’ and get out to events, interact with people, generate leads, network, all those wonderful things that our industry brings but no-one is prepared to step off the diving board.

We can’t just sit around and wait/hope that, at some point, everyone will wise up and kick back into action. If we do nothing, before we know it, we have those teenagers that never learned to swim or ride a bike.

It’s down to us to make the noise and show everybody what they are missing. If there is an event of any description that you can go to, do so and send us pics, put it on social media and we’ll amplify it; we’ve all got to get the message out there that events are, very much, alive and kicking.

Getting left behind, in the end, is a greater fear than whatever might happen if you take the risk.

In the end what gets kids off the diving board is not wanting to look like the only one who won’t try. All the while there is safety in numbers, people can hide….let’s change the rhetoric.