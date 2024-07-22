The debut edition of multi-venue talent showcase festival and creative industry conference SXSW London, will take place in Shoreditch on 2-7 June 2025.

In advance of the event, produced by Panarise, a series of new hires have been announced following the appointment last month of Adem Holness as SXSW London’s head of music, Katy Arnander as director of programming, Alex Poots as a consulting creative advisor and Elliot Willis as commercial director.

New hires include former Cannes Lions marketing director Clare Morris as the event’s director of marketing and communications, former BFI programmer Anna Bogutskaya as head of screen, and curator of the David Bowie collection Beth Greenacre as visual arts advisor.

SXSW London’s organisers said the event is expected to attract more than 20,000 attendees and generate more than £75 million in economic benefits. The intention is to “put community at its heart”, with SXSW London involving initiatives for workforce development, including partnerships with independent and community-led venues throughout the festival’s Shoreditch campus. Organisers are also planning to offer a skills development programme with the aim of creating a long-lasting legacy and pathway for young people into the creative industries.

Artists, thought leaders and industry professionals will be encouraged to submit their ideas and work for consideration for the SXSW programming team via a platform to be launched in the autumn.

SXSW London’s MD Randel Bryan said, “A shorter date format relative to SXSW in Austin will allow SXSW London to run its conference, music, screen and arts programmes at the same time, ensuring accessibility to multiple programming formats and diverse networking opportunities for attendees from different industries. Bringing SXSW to the streets of Shoreditch will allow us to create a festival like no other, one that unfolds across incredible indoor spaces whilst also showcasing creativity and artistic experiences in unique public spaces, allowing us to capture the energy and excitement of the summer.”

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. SXSW London follows the launch of the Pan-Pacific edition in Sydney last year.

SXSW London will be produced by Panarise, a live entertainment company established and owned by Panarae that was founded by Ali Munir. Munir is a director of SXSW’s majority owner Penske Media Corporation, which owns media brands including Rolling Stone, Variety and Billboard.