Multi-venue talent showcase festival and creative industry conference SXSW is to be staged in London in June next year, overseen by Randel Bryan (pictured) the deputy CEO at Manchester’s Aviva Studios.

SXSW London’s organisers said the week-long event will have an emphasis on creative talent from across Europe with activity running across dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in Shoreditch, east London.

Traditionally staged in Austin, Texas, SXSW has historically provided a platform for emerging talent, and is credited with having helped boost the early careers of acts including Amy Winehouse, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

Since its launch in 1987, SXSW has also hosted a wide range of speakers and participants including Dave Grohl, Sadiq Khan, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg, the Duchess of Sussex, Tilda Swinton, Michelle Yeoh and Mark Zuckerberg.

SXSW London is expected to showcase innovations in technology, gaming and screen, while including visual arts, design and fashion programming, with exhibitions and interactive and immersive experiences in public spaces across east London.

SXSW London MD Randel Bryan said, “As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event – it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future.

“SXSW London will build on Austin’s incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world.

“SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, “I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever – confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture.

“When I was part of SXSW in Austin in 2018, I saw first-hand the electric atmosphere of innovation SXSW creates and I can’t wait to be part of it again. This is a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone.”