The UK’s official residency at SXSW, the British Music Embassy, is to return to the festival next year at a new venue, which will provide the initiative with it largest ever platform at the event for up-and-coming UK music acts seeking to break into the US and other overseas markets.

The British Music Embassy will host a week of live music and other events designed to help UK artists and managers make an international impact after two years of limited touring. Previously a 250-capacity showcase, the British Music Embassy will run at Cedar Street Courtyard, an open-air venue, in 2022 with a 700 capacity.

For the past two years, the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, has been unable to run as a physical event due to the pandemic. It is scheduled to return on 11-20 March next year with live music showcases around the city along with a week-long programme of panels and roundtables featuring senior UK executives and industry experts.

The British Music Embassy is organised and funded by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), BBC Introducing, BPI, the Department for International Trade, the MMF Accelerator programme, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation, in association with ATC, Marshall, Production Park, media partner DIY Magazine and Belfast City Council.

The initiative was launched in 2008 and has since helped more than 450 UK artists reach new international audiences. Past performers include AJ Tracey, Arlo Parks, Bastille, Celeste, Dave, IDLES and The 1975.

SXSW head of music festival James Minor said, “The British Music Embassy showcase has been a highlight of the SXSW Music Festival for more than 15 years. As the world reconvenes in Austin in March 2022 to see where our global industry is headed, we especially look forward to discovering what’s next in British Music at the British Music Embassy.”