Organisers of annual music festival and industry conference South By Southwest (SXSW) said programming will be delivered online next year.

Widely considered to be one of the must-attend music industry annual events, SXSW features conference keynotes and panel sessions, screenings, showcases, networking and exhibitions – all of which will be available online as part of the SXSW Online 2021 edition. It will run from 16-20 March.

In lieu of the standard showcase application process, the music festival will be curated by programming staff with priority given to showcase presenters and artists who were scheduled for the cancelled 2020 event.

Roland Swenson, CEO and co-founder of the Texas-based event said: “This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. We’re pleased to be working on SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide.”

SXSW is working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a physical event in 2021.