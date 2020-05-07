The Republic of Ireland has released its five-phase plan for exiting lockdown, including how it plans to open some events.

The plan comes ahead of the UK’s expected announcement of a similar strategy, and provides an idea of what that strategy might look like. Today, Thursday 7 May, is three weeks since the latest extension of lockdown. By law, the UK lockdown must be reviewed every three weeks.

If the situation around Covid-19 worsens at any of these stages, Ireland will revert to the previous stage in order to control the spread.

Phase 1 of Ireland’s re-opening will begin on 18 May, when a small number of “essential” shops will be allowed to open, and gatherings of up to four people from different households will be allowed.

Phase 2, on 8 June, will see a larger number of retail outlets allowed to open with physical distancing measures in place.

Phase 3, starting 29 June, will allow sporting events to resume behind closed doors. These events will only go ahead “where arrangements are in place to enable participants to maintain social distancing”, according to the Irish government’s website.

Phase 3 will also see workplaces where employees “have low levels of daily interaction with people” allowed to open, though remote working is advised to continue for all workers that are able to do so.

On 20 July, phase 4 will begin, allowing people to visit other households while maintaining physical distancing, and also allowing those who cannot work from home to return to work.

On 10 August, schools and universities can start to reopen as part of phase 5.