Organisers of the International Festival Forum (IFF) have published the full conference schedule, which is expected to be attended by around 600 delegates from international festivals.

The IFF will take place in Camden, London, from 28-30 September. Along with panels addressing industry-wide issues, the IFF will involve a series of live showcases featuring artists from agencies including 13 Artists, ATC Live, CAA, Paradigm Agency, Primary Talent International, WME and X-ray Touring. Among the first acts to be announced are Sam Ryder, Tayo Sound, Police Car Collective, Polar States and Sans Soucis.

Speakers at the event will include Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn, FKP Scorpio CEO Folkert Koopmans, AEG Presents CEO European festivals Jim King and Earth Agency agent Claire Courtney. More details can be found here.

IFF has also partnered with grassroots venue champions Music Venue Trust (MVT) to present the final night of their recent Revive Live tour, which is supported by the National Lottery. Taking place on 30 September, MVT will present five unique artist showcases to an expanded music business guest list.

IFF co-founder Ruud Berends said, “This edition of IFF feels like the starting point for a full summer season in 2022 as the industry finally starts to get back on its feet. With London open for international travellers once more, it’s going to be an emotional reunion alongside the exceptional new music that IFF is renowned for.”