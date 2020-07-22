A huge number of venues, dance acts, industry organisations, promoters and agents are lending their weight to #LetUsDance, a campaign designed to persuade the UK Government to enable the dance music sector to gain access to a share of its £1.57 billion arts and entertainment aid fund.

The Government has not indicated that the allocation of the financial support will include nightclubs, dance music events and festivals.

Due to launch at midnight tonight (July 21), the #LetUsDance campaign will involve acts including Fat Boy Slim, Pete Tong and Massive Attack alongside an extensive event industry representation including Live Nation/Festival Republic, Broadwick Live, nightclub brand Fabric and Sacha Lord-Marchionne – the founder of the 75,000-capacity Parklife Festival and the Warehouse Project.

Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill said, “We are keen to gain assurances from DCMS and Government that dance music venues and nightclubs will be eligible to apply for the funding and that it will not be reserved purely for venues like the Royal Albert Hall and the West End. The UK is home to a rich and diverse range of institutions, all of whom should be fairly entitled to this investment.”

Lord said there has always been an elitist snobbery toward electronic and dance music: “This sector reaches more people in terms of culture than some of our theatres do. I call out the government, not only to recognise this part of the industry but also put in place guidance and support to protect our venues, festivals, artists, freelancers and supply chain.”