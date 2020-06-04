Manchester-based Inc & Co Group has acquired Skylab, an agency whose clients include some of the biggest names in sport.

Inc & Co Group is a business collective that has recently acquired several digital agencies including Brass, Neon, and Cuhu.

Skylab, based in Trafford Park, Manchester, has worked with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City; Formula 1 teams such as Aston Martin, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso; national governing bodies such as Swim England and the British Paralympic Association and world federations such as FIFA and the IOC.

Skylab was founded in 2005 by BAFTA Award-winner Nigel Collier with Strategy Director David Logan joining shortly after. Both will continue to support Skylab which will sit within Inc & Co Group’s creative collective alongside fellow digital agencies Cuhu and Neon.

The acquisition of Skylab boosts the overall Inc & Co workforce to over 100.

Jack Mason, Group CEO of Inc & Co Group (pictured), said: “This is the next step in our ongoing and successful growth plan. Acquiring Skylab strengthens our digital innovation capabilities; offering all members of the agency collective, as well as new and existing clients, a chance to tap into Skylab’s specialist skill sets.

“Our ambition is to be a leader in the digital space and bring together Skylab with agencies, Cuhu, Neon, and our PR agency Brass. We are very excited to welcome Skylab to Inc & Co and I’m thrilled to be working with Nigel, David, and their team.”

Nigel Collier, SkyLab CEO added: “Our vision is world-class work, on a world stage. Becoming part of Inc & Co gives our staff and clients the additional resources to achieve that vision. With our shared commitment to delivering excellence and maintaining long-lasting relationships with our clients, I look forward to working alongside Jack and the rest of the Inc & Co team.”