A live music promoter at Live Nation Entertainment-owned Metropolis Music, Alexandra Ampofo has worked on live shows by an array of acts including Arlo Parks, Ms Lauryn Hill and Robbie Williams, while finding time to launch events company Acoustic Live, female collective Women Connect and helping to lead LNE’s diversity initiative Embrace Nation. Here she discusses her events industry career journey.

What led you to become involved in the events industry?

It wasn’t planned at all; I fell into it by working in venues throughout my time at university. I knew a lot of people who were involved in the underground scene in London, so I found myself being around and enjoying that type of crowd more and more. I love music and creating an experience so much, this is the perfect job for me because I get to curate how I think a show/set should be.

What’s the first career highlight that comes to mind?

There’s so many. Starting my organisation Acoustic Live is a favourite. We are dedicated to supporting emerging artists and giving them the necessary tools to get them started in the early stages of their careers, I’m very proud of that.

Have you always been interested in live music?

Always, I remember watching the Spice Girls and Michael Jackson on TV when I was younger and wondering what it would be like to see in person. I’ve attended shows and festivals for a very long time.

Do you play any musical instruments?

I play the violin. I think that’s where my love and appreciation for music started.

How did you become Diversity ERG leader at Live Nation?

Myself and my colleagues had a conversation about starting an employee resource group that encourages diversity, open dialogue, celebration of each other’s cultures and coming together, and Embrace Nation was born. We then collectively decided who should lead and co-lead our ERG. It’s an honour to work with such an incredible group of people dedicated to cultural change.

What progress have you seen since and what’s top of the list in terms of measures to help create more diversity in the industry?

I have seen so many great initiatives pop up over the last 16 months. They are really helping move the diversity needle across the board, it’s positive to see more being done for women and gender non-conforming communities, disabled people and people of colour. There’s space for all of us and there is so much room for growth. I believe considering the actual definition of diversity and not being tokenistic would help create more diversity in the industry. Organisations such as The F List, Black Music Coalition, the Power Up initiative, Women Connect, Exist Loudly, No Signal (Black radio), Black LGBT Fund, Queer Sex Ed Curriculum, Shadow To Shine and so many more are doing really important work to open the doors for underprivileged communities.

The pandemic has been an awful period but were there any high points or valuable lessons learned?

I learned the true value of quality time. It’s always been something I appreciated but even more so once the pandemic hit. I was able to spend long periods of time with my close family members as we were in a bubble together and during that, I had some really life defining conversations that I will treasure forever. I feel very blessed.

What are you most looking forward to now full capacity shows are back?

I’m looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the live music scene again. It’s been so long I almost forgot what it’s like to be in a venue watching and working with my favourite artists.

