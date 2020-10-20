#TheSurvivalTour, a charity bike ride taking in over 130 closed live event venues across the UK, has raised £30,000.

The tour is intended to represent the cancelled touring season in 2020, and was undertaken by five music industry professionals who have worked on events including BST Hyde Park, and with bands including Coldplay and The Rolling Stones. They are Steve Reynolds, Mike Trasmundi, Mark Ward, Harry Ford and Tyler Cole-Holmes.

The 1,500km journey took place from 3-18 October, and has raised £30,000 for Backup, #WeMakeEvents’ chosen charity. Backup provides help to event professionals, freelancers and their families.

The money will also go towards ‘Restart’, the next phase of the #WeMakeEvents campaign.

The five riders completed their journey at London’s Hyde Park (pictured), where they would usually be working together to produce BST Hyde Park.

Steve Reynolds commented: “The support on the tour was phenomenal and got us through some challenging moments. Visiting so many venues, each with their own challenges, gave us a real insight into what the industry wants to get moving again. We’ve had desperate personal stories from so many people we met along the way. Yet despite this, those local riders helped push us through. It’s what our industry is about: positivity in the face of adversity.”

A selection of pictures from the journey can be viewed below. Hyde Park and Royal Albert Hall photos copyrighted to Derek Bremner Photography.

