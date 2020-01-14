London in the Sky, an open-air restaurant concept where guests dangle far above the ground, is returning to South East London for its 2020 season.

Those who can stomach it will have the chance to eat at Sky Tables suspended 100ft above the ground, whilst enjoying views of the capital’s skyline.

Guests at London in the Sky’s 22-seat tables can enjoy a range of specially curated menus on one of eight flights a day, including breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails, wine and cheese and dinner.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

London in the Sky has also announced the return of its Sunday Sessions – all-day parties with celebrity DJs, live musicians and cocktails in the sky – along with a varied calendar of themed events and one-off flights to be introduced throughout the season. Details of these special events will be announced via Instagram and a weekly newsletter in the coming months.

Now in its tenth year, London in the Sky has previously visited some of the capital’s most recognisable locations, including the Southbank and Tower Bridge. Summer 2020 marks its second season at the O2 Arena.

London in the Sky flights run between 8:30am and 20:30pm from 1st May-31st July.