Experiential design agency Imagineerium has announced new ownership with Natasha Mortimer (pictured centre) taking ownership of the company and becoming managing creative director.

Joining Mortimer are Sarah Pugh (left) as associate managing director and Carita Middleton (right) as associate creative director.

With more than 10 years of experience in immersive experiential design, Mortimer has worked on creative concepts for brands such as Clarks Originals for Fashion Week, Red Bull and Budweiser Brewing Group. She has also worked on festivals including Boomtown Fair, El Dorado, and Glastonbury.

Mortimer said, “Together, with the fantastic Imagineerium team and our network of creatives, we are welcoming a new era of the business, advancing our expertise and will continue to deliver projects that push the boundaries and exceed expectations.”

Pugh has more than 13 years in the immersive experience industry, having spent seven years managing Invisible Circus & Loco Club and Boomtown’s Theatre. Prior to this she worked at Arcadia Spectacular during its early development.

With a 12-year journey in the immersive experiential design industry, Middleton’s expertise spans 3D design, lighting and creative strategy. She has previously held positions including senior creative at 2Heads, 3D Designer for Ignition and concept designer for artist Bruce Munro, and has worked within Australia, Europe and America.