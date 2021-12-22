Organisers of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) announced that they are considering various options for the in-person event in March, in light of the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Organisers said they plan to make a decision for ILMC 34 in the first week of January. The live music industry conference is set to take place at a new venue of London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on 1-4 March. It has traditionally been staged at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

In a statement ILMC organsiers said the event will return at some point in 2022, regardless of what is announced by the government over the next few weeks.

Organisers had previously said they expected around 1,200 live music industry delegates from 40 countries to attend, while conference sessions will be available on-demand to delegates for 30 days after the event.

ILMC’s statement said, “As it has done for so many events scheduled for the next few months, the current wave of travel and event restrictions caused by the arrival of this new variant of Covid-19 has obviously raised a question mark over our carefully laid plans for ILMC 34 in March. Like everybody else, we are hoping that the next few weeks will give some indication of how long these restrictions are likely to last.

“Our Brave New World expedition will be going ahead next year whatever happens, but in case any changes need to be made, it may be a good idea to wait until you hear from us before committing to any further travel plans.”