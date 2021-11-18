The annual International Live Music Conference (ILMC) will take place at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel from 1 – 4 March.

ILMC last took place in March and was conducted entirely online due to the pandemic. The live music industry conference event has traditionally been staged at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

Organisers said they expect around 1,200 live music industry delegates from 40 countries to attend ILMC, while conference sessions will be available on-demand to delegates for 30 days after the event.

The Green Events & Innovations conference will take place as part of ILMC, on 4 March, having previously been a standalone event. Meanwhile, the ILMC Production Meeting, taking place on 1 March, will include a day-long series of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S) – a sister event that typically takes place in October. The Arthur Awards and Gala Dinner will be staged at Sheraton Grand Park Lane on March 4, hosted by CAA agent Emma Banks.

ILMC head Greg Parmley said, “Given that ILMC in 2020 was the last moment that the live music industry came together en masse, it’s hugely exciting to finally be announcing this physical return. With a new venue, more networking and meeting space than ever, and some huge announcements lined up, it’s going to be a stellar edition.

“The industry faces an equal assault of challenges and opportunities currently, and so bringing the international business together in March, to map out the new roads ahead, has never felt so important.”