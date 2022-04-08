Producer and musician Brian Eno, Live Nation executive president of international touring Phil Bowdery, Isle of Wight Festival boss John Giddings, Wasserman agency CEO Casey Wasserman, International Talent Booking founder Barry Dickins and Productions Services Association chairman Dave Keighley will be among the many speakers at the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and its associated events.

The event, which will return as an in-person conference for the first time since March 2020, will take place at London’s Royal Garden Hotel from 26-29 April 2022, with 1,200 delegates from more than 40 countries expected.

ILMC will be bookended by the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) and the Green Events & Innovation Conference (GEI) at the same venue.

Among the issue to be covered in the ILMC 34 programme will be live streaming, diversity, Brexit, mental health, ticketing, climate change and building back the business post-covid.

Sessions include an exploration of the post-pandemic business with Phil Bowdery and Maria May (CAA); a conversation on the challenges of reopening venues and encouraging fans back, with Marie Lindqvist (ASM Global) and Olivier Toth (Rockhal/EAA); and an examination of cross-European borders one year on from Brexit chaired by James Wright (UTA).

It will also see the return of ILMC’s Dragons’ Den sessions, featuring Alex Hardee (Paradigm), John Giddings, Barry Dickins and Leon Ramakers (Mojo).

The crisis in the live event supply chain will be a central discussion point during the physical return of the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) on 26 April.

Among the speakers at IPM will be veteran production manager Phay Mac Mahon, Global Infusion Group CEO Bonnie May, eps holding gmbh CEO Okan Tombulca and event promoter and producer Padraic Boran.

IPM will including a second programming tranche by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S). Topics slated for discussion include Brexit, Covid, staff, infrastructure, transport and the future of power and energy sources.

Following these debates, IPM will publish a standalone report titled The Live Event Supply Chain 2022.

IPM Agenda Head Carl A H Martin said, “After 20 months out, the live event production community now faces significant challenges on the long road to recovery ahead. This significant increase in the size of IPM’s programme and delegate numbers will aid the community in properly tackling these issues head on.”

GEI is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) and will take place on 29th April. It will see Brian Eno in conversation with Norwegian artist Aurora. He recently founded Earth Percent, a charity aimed at providing a simple way for the music industry to support the most impactful organisations addressing the climate emergency.

Topics to be discussed at GEI include European co-operation, transport and energy, the AGF Greener Arena certification, and sustainable food & beverage for events. Among the many speakers will be Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle), Claire O’Neill (AGF), Dale Vince OBE (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers), Danny Newby (Big Green Coach), Dave Ojay (Naam Festival) and Erik Distler (AEG).

ILMC head Greg Parmley said, “No matter where you are in the world, the live music industry is contending with more than ever. That’s why this year’s ILMC programme is probably the most packed and varied we’ve ever put together – and why this year’s conference is a must attend event for all those working in our sector.”