A Greener Future (AGF) has appointed experienced live events marketer David Hopkins as its new general manager.

Hopkins has 20 years of experience across the music, live events, and media sectors, both in-house and consultancy roles working in London, Paris and Rio de Janeiro, including Ticketmaster/Live Nation family, Time Out, GMR Marketing and the Rio 2016 Olympics, Blues Matters! Records, Groover, The Rio Times, Greenpeace, and various clients such as AEG Live, IMG, VISA, Apple Music, and Universal.

Hopkins joins AGF as the organisation continues to evolve beyond the music industry and festivals, to support the broader events, sports and entertainment sector including suppliers and stakeholders.

Hopkins has also worked on numerous sustainability projects, having worked as a senior AGF assessor for two years, advising festivals such as We Love Green and Paradise City with environmental practices.

Hopkins said, “A Greener Future is an inspiration to me with its commitment to sustainability in music, events and entertainment, combining completely my passions, and I’m looking forward to taking an active and participatory role in the direction and development of the company, certain that we can continue to deliver amazing work and much-needed positive industry change.”

Outgoing general manager Scott Graham, who has been a valued member of the team for two years said, “I would like to thank everyone for their support and commitment throughout my time at AGF. It has been a fantastic two years and a privilege to have been a part of AGF’s amazing journey and transformation to A Greener Future.”

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said, “We’re very excited to start this new chapter at AGF. The experience, energy and positivity that David brings is a huge asset to the organisation. A number of new projects are already underway to mark this next phase. We’re so grateful to Scott who has overseen the rebrand and expansion of the organisation from A Greener Festival to A Greener Future. He will be missed by the whole team, and we wish him all the best in his next adventure, as we begin ours.”