Musician and producer Brian Eno (pictured right) will provide a keynote at the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) on 29 April.

Eno will be in conversation with Norwegian artist Aurora (pictured left) at the event at London’s Royal Garden Hotel. Having recently founded Earth Percent, a charity providing a way for the music industry to support organisations addressing the climate emergency, Eno joins the conference to discuss ‘Directing the energy of music for the benefit of the planet’.

The Roxy Music co-founder, solo artist and producer of acts including Talking Heads, U2, Laurie Anderson and Coldplay, is a trustee of environmental charity Client Earth, and in April last year launched EarthPercent ­– which raises money from the music industry for environmental charities working on the climate emergency.

Part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), GEI will involve a series of sessions focused on issues including transport and energy, venue sustainability measures, sustainable food & beverage for events, and circularity of materials with a focus on cups and serveware.

Other confirmed speakers include A Greener Festival co-founder Claire O’Neill, The O2 arena VP and general manager Steve Sayer, Julie’s Bicycle music lead Chiara Badiali, OVO Arena Wembley VP & GM John Drury, Naam Festival founder Dave Ojay, We Love Green festival director Marie Sabot, Royal Albert Hall/NAA’s Lucy Noble and YOUROPE general secretary Holger Jan Schmidt.