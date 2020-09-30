The International Esports Federation (IESF) has announced a marketing partnership with Major Events International (MEI) to help find marketing and sponsorship partners for the Global Esports Executive Summit (GEES).

The Global Esports Executive Summit (GEES) event is scheduled to be a hybrid event with a limited number of delegates physically attending the Busan Esports Stadium, South Korea, in November.

IESF president Vlad Marinescu said, “MEI will support GEES revenues, allowing us to provide the Esports market with a forum to discuss the challenges and opportunities which face this fast moving and innovative branch of sports events.”

MEI COO Andy Rice added, “Organisations like the IESF are looking for technological innovation and sustainable solutions that will mitigate risk, minimise cost and maximise stakeholder engagement. Our partnership with IESF will undoubtedly provide new exciting solutions and revenues for them.”