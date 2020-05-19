The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to ban the use of saliva to ‘shine’ cricket balls as the sport plans its reopening.

The application of sweat will still be allowed, however, as the ICC’s committee heard medical advice that suggests it is highly unlikely Covid-19 can be transferred through sweat, but there is a risk through saliva.

The new rules are part of recommendations the ICC is submitting for approval in June. England’s mens cricket team have returned to individual training this week, although the sport is not expected to return until July.

ICC cricket committee chair Anil Kumble said: “We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game while protecting everyone involved.”