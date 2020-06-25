Hire Space has shared its fortnightly digest to discuss the latest news and updates relating to COVID-19 and the events industry.

This fortnight’s edition featured Simon Hughes, chair of BVEP, Rob Haworth, event safety advisor from Event Safety Plan and Martin Fullard, editor of Conference News. They delved into what the most recent announcements might mean for the industry and what you can do as an individual to enact change.

In light of these new developments, Hire Space has updated its Safer Events: A Framework For Action White Paper. The report compiles research and information available from government advice, World Health Organisation, Oxford University, the Office of National Statistics and many more to bring the events industry a framework for event organisers and venues to be able to manage the risk of COVID-19 in organised meetings and events as the industry looks to reopen.

Download the white paper and read all the recommended measures and the data that informed them here.