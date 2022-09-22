Help Musicians has registered Music Minds Matter as a single-focus charity to support the mental health of those who work in the UK music industry.

Music Minds Matter was established in 2017 as a 24/7 mental health support line. It has since evolved to include peer support groups, self-care sessions and a music-focused mental health guidance website, Music Minds Matter Explore.

Music Minds Matter’s board of trustees include the Association For Electronic Music (AFEM) CEO and existing Help Musicians trustee, Silvia Montello, who has been announced as its first chair.

Help Musicians’ support line service saw a 30% increase in calls this year. Chief executive James Ainscough said it has seen the need for mental health support continue to grow year-on-year since its launch: “Musicians and those who work in music have been through an incredibly difficult time during the pandemic. And, sadly, coming out the other side is proving just as challenging, if not more. So the time is right to set up Music Minds Matter as a single-focus charity.

“With the full backing of the Help Musicians team and resources, the Music Minds Matter Board will have the freedom to drive forward our work on mental health, so we can reach more of those who need our support, and build vital partnership right across the music industry. Silvia and the new board of trustees bring the wealth of knowledge, understanding and passion needed to guide Music Minds Matter in this new and exciting phase and I look forward to working with them.”

Montello said. “Having worked in music my entire career, I have sadly seen and experienced first-hand the devastating impact on the mental health of too many great colleagues, friends and artists. Music brings such joy to so many people; we need to ensure that no one involved in creating and sharing it across the music-loving community is left to suffer the effects of stressful, unhealthy and often precarious livelihoods, and is able to share in that joy and to thrive in their own daily endeavours.”

The new board will be made up of FUGA global head of B2B marketing Gareth Mellor; PPL deputy chief people officer talent and wellbeing Juliette Edwards; UTA HR director Maria Way; Utopia Music head of investor services Melanie Johnson; Amazon Music director of international Paul Firth; and Warner Music International senior VP legal and business affairs Reni Adadevoh. One of Help Musicians’ existing trustees Jim Benner will also serve on the board.

This World Mental Health Day (10 October) Music Minds Matter will bring together members of the music industry to lead a discussion about best practice in mental health support and how to drive positive change. ‘Mental Health in Music: Leading positive change’ will take place at Abbey Road Studio 2.