Charity Help Musicians has launched a website during Mental Health Awareness Week (9-16 May), to help meet increased demand for mental health support in the music industry.

The mental health charity said its Music Minds Matter service has seen phone calls alone rise by 34% in the first few months of the year. It also said the demand for therapeutic support to its clinical partner British Association Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM) has more than doubled.

The new website, Music Minds Matter Explore, will offer users information on mental health as well as signposting to local and national support. It will provide video content from mental health experts and others in the industry who may have faced similar challenges.

Head of Music Minds Matter at Help Musicians, Joe Hastings said, “We hope that those using the site will find information to understand their needs better, signposting to support available locally and nationally, plus knowledgeable and supportive voices.

“The music landscape is ever-changing and we will continue to develop our mental health support for all those who work in music. Sadly, two years of Covid have seriously disrupted careers and we would encourage anyone struggling to get in touch and find the support they need.”

BAPAM CEO Claire Cordeaux said, “Rates of poor mental health have always been high in the musician population and Covid has had a significant impact. With increased financial pressures, lack of work opportunities and uncertainty about the future, many more musicians have been seeking help.

“Sadly, we expect the need for services to continue for some time and Help Musicians are really rising to this challenge.”