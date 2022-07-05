Guns N’ Roses have cancelled their Glasgow show, promoted by DF Concerts, less than 24 hours before it was set to go ahead tonight, 5 July.

The band had been due to play on Glasgow Green but the Live Nation Entertainment-owned promoter said they were unable to perform due to “illness and medical advice”.

According to The Sun, lead singer Axl Rose (pictured) told the audience at Saturday’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concert that he slept at the venue instead of returning to the band’s hotel after falling ill after the band’s first show the night before.

DF Concerts said, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GNR will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets.”

The band’s cancellation comes a week after the Red Hot Chili Peppers pulled their gig at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, hours before they were set to go on stage.

DF Concert’s TRNSMT festival is set to take place at Glasgow Green this weekend.