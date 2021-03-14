This month Access and Vision:2025 are delighted to have Victoria Chapman, head of sustainability (UK & Ireland) at Live Nation, take the Green Leaders Q&A slot. Victoria works with Festival Republic and others in the Live Nation family to implement Green Nation – Live Nation’s sustainability charter.

Chapman is a Creative Climate Leader alumni with Julie’s Bicycle and has been recognised as a Creative Green Champion. Victoria is on the steering group of Vision 2025 & Powerful Thinking and co-chairs the LIVE Environmental Sustainability Group.

What is the proudest sustainability achievement or moment of your career?

I played a key role in developing the Green Nation sustainability charter so when it was adopted as global policy it was a very proud moment.

What was your worst ever sustainability-related decision, project or initiative and why?

When we introduced Meat Free Monday in crew catering I was the most hated person on site for a while! But I didn’t mind as it was a great initiative and sparked some interesting conversations.

What are you (or were you) excited about implementing this year/in the future?

Removing single use plastic cups from venues.

Which environmental issue do you most care about?

Food & biodiversity loss.

What sustainable change have you made in your personal life that you are most proud of?

Becoming vegan and getting a weekly Oddbox.

What do you read to stay in touch with green issues?

The Guardian & IEMA.

What is the most memorable live performance in your life?

Blur’s reunion set at Glastonbury in 2009. The crowd singing Tender well into Sunday night will forever be in my heart.

Was there a moment you committed to taking action on climate change?

When I decided to change my career to be 100% dedicated to sustainability and enrolled on a masters at the Centre for Alternative Technology.

What are the most important issues to tackle at your event?

Carbon emissions from energy consumption.

What do you think is the most significant challenge for the events industry becoming more sustainable?

International touring.

Can you share something sustainable about/from another artists or event or company that inspired you to make a change?

Roskilde’s Clean Out Loud campsite was inspirational in setting up our Ecocamp at Download that is hosted by Greenpeace and has been really successful.

What is the secret to your sustainable success?

Optimism, honesty, realism and resilience.

Tell us something you feel positive about right now that relates to the environment.

A recent study has looked into the life cycle of electric cars v petrol / diesel cars and shown that an electric car uses much less raw materials and creates 64% less CO2 emissions over their lifetime than a petrol car. I have this discussion a lot with people, so this is good evidence to help the EV case.

Tell us a book, film or recent article you feel others should watch/read and why about positive change?

News from Gardenia, Robert Llewellyn. Being able to imagine a positive future is so important in creating one. That’s what Robert Llewellyn does in News from Gardenia. He describes a future where we get things right, with technology that has actually been considered in real life. Inspired by William Morris’s News from Nowhere (another recommended read) it is an enjoyable bit of sustainable sci-fi by Red Dwarf’s Kryten.

Can you give people new to sustainability in events a top tip?

Talk to everyone, sustainability is just as much about people as it is the planet.

What is the favourite festival moment of your career?

During The 1975’s set at Reading in 2019 they played their song that features a speech by Greta Thunberg. The crowd were silently attentive throughout and ripples of conversation followed afterwards, showing the power of music to inspire change.

What habit or practice has helped you most in your personal journey in life?

Trusting my gut and taking opportunities when they present themselves.

Is there anything new or exciting you are planning or changing for the future that you can tell us about? Even a hint!

We will be highlighting the carbon footprint of food when we get back to the fields and sharing this with our audiences to make their own choices.

Will we save the world?

Yes, we have to.

What would your sustainable super-power be?

Cloud Control.

