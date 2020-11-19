Great Escape, a music festival in Brighton, has announced the first 50 acts which will play at the festival in 2021, as it prepares for a full capacity event.

Organisers say that with development of the first two vaccines as well as the roll-out of government trials for mass testing and tracing, they are confident that a full capacity event can be achieved without social distancing. They say the festival is “ready and eager to safely welcome people back to live music.”

The first wave of 50 artists announced on the lineup includes Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone and BERWYN. The full lineup will welcome more than 400 artists.

The festival has begun its ticket sale, with tickets starting at £70. It will take place from 12-15 May 2021 across more than 30 venues in Brighton.

Great Escape is also staging The Road to The Great Escape, a showcase taking place in Glasgow and Dublin a handful of days before the main festival in Brighton.

The Great Escape has also announced Grassroots Suicide Prevention as the lead charity partner for TGE21 for a second year running. Based in Brighton and operating nationally, Grassroots Suicide Prevention is a UK leader in suicide prevention, supporting people in the community to develop the skills and confidence needed to save lives through open and courageous conversations.